New music comes to Nicosia

It’s always refreshing when new music arrives on the island and even more so when it’s by local musicians. Windcraft Loud is getting ready to present the new project of bass player Andreas Rodosthenous, the AR Project, on May 12.

Four years after he first recorded work, titled Simplicity, Rodosthenous returns, introducing his new work titled Complexity. This project tries to communicate the troubled and complex way of life that many people live today and leads to estrangement. The music is instrumental and this makes things more difficult to communicate without spoken word, but creates an even bigger challenge, for the musicians and audience to find a common language that can be supported with thoughts, expression and sound rather than just the notes.

This production is brand new since the compositions have not been released yet. It contains music that has been created over the past four years. The contribution of the musicians in modern improvised and interactive music is of utmost importance; hence the compositions are completed on stage where each musician contributes in their own unique way.

The AR project consists of Christos Yerolatsitis on the piano, Stelios Xydias on the drums and Rodosthenous on the electric fretted and fretless bass. On the scene for over 10 years, their influences from the modern jazz music scene as well as the world music scene, brought them together managing to acquire their own sound, individually and as a trio.

AR Project Live at Windcraft

Local musician Andreas Rodosthenous presents his new body of work. May 12. Windcraft Music Centre, Nicosia. 8pm. €10 and €8 for Windcraft members. Tel: 22-377748