May 1st, 2019 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Van de Beek gives Ajax edge over Spurs in semi-final

Soccer Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax Amsterdam - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 30, 2019 Ajax's Donny van de Beek scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) – Ajax Amsterdam’s Donny van de Beek grabbed an early goal to secure a precious 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old struck in the 15th minute to give Ajax a crucial away goal and leave Spurs facing a daunting task in Amsterdam if they are to reach the final for the first time.

Ajax, having already knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus en route to their first semi-final in Europe’s elite competition since 1997, were too pacey for a labouring home side, especially in a first half in which they could have put the tie to bed.

Tottenham did improve after the break but Ajax defended their lead diligently to restrict the home attack and almost scored a second goal late on when David Neres hit the post.

