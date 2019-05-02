Anastasiades to apologise to ambassadors over serial killings

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the ambassadors of foreign countries that have a substantial number of citizens working in Cyprus to express regrets for the murders and apologise for possible omissions in the police handling of the cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the Palace announced the president would be meeting with a high commissioner and consuls of countries outside the EU with a substantial number of people working in Cyprus as domestic helpers.

The aim of the meeting, according to the statement, is so that the president can express his regrets for the victims of the heinous crimes and “an apology on behalf of the state for possible omissions in the handling of the cases.”

Anastasiades will also inform them of measures the government intends to put in place to strengthen the mechanisms and procedures addressing complaints these workers may have.