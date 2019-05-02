Bill on phone surveillance delayed

A government bill allowing authorities to conduct phone surveillance will not be going to the plenum this week as initially planned, after legislators decided Thursday that it needs more work.

The intention had been for the bill to be forwarded to next week’s plenary session – the last before parliament breaks for the European Parliament elections.

But further discussion is needed, said Giorgos Georgiou, chair of the House legal affairs committee.

Current legislation allows the authorities to monitor and gather the written electronic communications of persons of interest, including emails, and messages on Viber, Skype, Whatsapp and Facebook.

The bill provides for a request to be put to court asking for an order allowing surveillance. The request will be made by the attorney-general who would have received a written application from the police or the secret service containing a report of the situation, the identity of the person and the duration of the wiretap.

The surveillance will be carried out by authorised members of the police or the secret service.

Previously, Georgiou said the bill would contain safeguards ensuring that surveillance would only be conducted in a bid to crack or prevent serious crimes or because it is dictated by national security.