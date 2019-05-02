Jordanian father remanded over abduction of his children

A 42-year-old Jordanian man was remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday in connection with abducting his three children from Limassol and fleeing to the breakaway state in the north on Tuesday.

Police also arrested a 30-year-old compatriot of the suspect on suspicion of helping the estranged father take the children, 12, six, and four, from the mother who is the legal guardian.

The 42-year-old was located by authorities in the north and returned to the Republic through the bicommunal technical committee on crime.

The children were in good health but underwent medical checks as a precaution.

Police said the 30-year-old had been looking after the kids on behalf of the mother, 36. He allegedly drove them to the parking lot at the Jumbo toy store in Polemidia, where the 42-year-old waited.

The 30-year-old had claimed that the father had taken the children from the embankment area but investigators later determined he had been lying.

Police were also seeking a Syrian man who assisted the father in crossing to the north.