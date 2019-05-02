Justice minister resigns over serial killer fiasco (updated)

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou resigned on Thursday over the police failure to properly investigate missing person reports, which eventually turned out to be murders, the work of a serial killer.

After a two-hour meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades, Nicolaou said he had submitted his resignation which was accepted by the president.

The minister denied having any direct responsibility in the case of a serial killer that has, according to police, admitted to killing five women and two children.

“I have submitted my resignation for reasons of political ethics alone, knowing I have no responsibility for the handling of the reports, nor was I ever informed about them by the police,” Nicolaou said.

It was initially reported that the president would be seeing the minister and police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou together but only Nicolaou arrived at the presidential palace on Thursday.

Earlier, Anastasiades met with ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou.

In a statement, Anastasiades said he had accepted the resignation with great regret “because I am being deprived of the services of one of my closest associates. I wish to highlight the political ethos that always distinguished and was always displayed by Mr Nicolaou.”

The president reiterated that he shared the society’s shock and abhorrence over the unprecedented crimes and assured of the government’s determination to fully resolve the murders but also investigate the handling of missing person cases.