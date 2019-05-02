Man arrested for stealing €10 in armed robbery

May 2nd, 2019 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Man arrested for stealing €10 in armed robbery

Paphos police on Wednesday arrested one of the two people suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a pizzeria on April 23 at which the robbers got away with just €10.

The 26-year-old-man is under arrest for allegedly being in possession of pepper spray, causing bodily harm, causing an accident and abandoning the scene of an accident.

The robbery was committed around midnight when two people whose faces were covered entered the building. One of them was armed with a knife and the other one with a spray can.

They reportedly threatened and hit the only employee in the building and snatched his keys and a bag which contained a single €10 note.

As they were leaving in their car it collided with a motorcycle driven by the pizzeria’s delivery man whom they left lying on the ground when they fled.

Both employees were taken to Paphos hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Police are looking for the second suspect.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close