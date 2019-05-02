Man arrested for stealing €10 in armed robbery

Paphos police on Wednesday arrested one of the two people suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a pizzeria on April 23 at which the robbers got away with just €10.

The 26-year-old-man is under arrest for allegedly being in possession of pepper spray, causing bodily harm, causing an accident and abandoning the scene of an accident.

The robbery was committed around midnight when two people whose faces were covered entered the building. One of them was armed with a knife and the other one with a spray can.

They reportedly threatened and hit the only employee in the building and snatched his keys and a bag which contained a single €10 note.

As they were leaving in their car it collided with a motorcycle driven by the pizzeria’s delivery man whom they left lying on the ground when they fled.

Both employees were taken to Paphos hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Police are looking for the second suspect.