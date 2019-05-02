Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win

Lionel Messi put Barcelona on the verge of the Champions League final by scoring twice in a 3-0 home win over Liverpool in Wednesday’s semi-final first leg, taking his goal tally for the Catalans to a remarkable 600 in the process.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez reminded the visitors of his clinical finishing by splitting a tense and finely-balanced game at the Nou Camp in the 26th minute, although Juergen Klopp’s side went on to carve out a number of chances, spurning them all.

Barca captain Messi scored the all-important second goal of the night in the 75th minute, chesting the ball down on the rebound and dribbling it over the line after Suarez had hammered the crossbar with a shot with his knee.

The Argentine then added to Barca’s already huge advantage to take into next Tuesday’s second leg at Anfield by scoring his milestone goal in style, smashing into the top corner with a sizzling free kick in the 82nd minute.