More vigils and protests for murder victims, missing women

A vigil in Limassol and a protest in Nicosia for the victims of the 35-year-old suspected serial killer have been planned for this week.

In Nicosia, people will gather outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia for a second consecutive Friday to protest the botched police handling of the disappearances of the murdered women and to honour their memory. The protest will start at 6pm.

“We are gathering again to protest for all the missing women. For all the killed women. Against racism,” the organisers wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday people have been asked to gather at Limassol’s Molos park for a silent vigil.

“We are inviting all Filipinos and other nationalities to united, participate and show our deepest sympathy through prayers and the lighting of candles for all the victims who have been brutally killed and for those who are still missing,” the invitation says, asking people to wear white shirts at the event.

It has not yet been announced when it will start.

The Filipino community held a vigil in Nicosia on Sunday, April 21, attended also by many Cypriots.

On Friday, April 26, several hundred people gathered outside the Presidential Palace for a silent candlelight vigil, holding signs saying “Where are they?”

One day later, on Saturday, Larnaca residents also paid tribute to the victims, placing flowers on the Phinikoudes pier.

The Filipino community have repeatedly voiced their disappointment with the way authorities have dealt with the disappearance of the women as they failed to investigate when they were initially reported missing.