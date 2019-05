Nicosia police on Wednesday arrested two men after 992 counterfeit bank notes were found in a car driven by one of them.

Police officers found the fake €50 notes totaling €49,600 in a car driven by a 57-year-old man in the Nicosia district at around 1pm.

They arrested him on the spot.

Later on another man, 66, after evidence surfaced that he was involved in the case.