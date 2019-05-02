Police chief orders second inquiry into missing person reports

The chief of police has ordered a second inquiry by a three-member committee into three more missing persons who disappeared between September 30, 2016 and December 13, 2017, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Thursday.

He also said chief of police Zacharias Chrysostomou will meet President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday after he had been expected to be in the same meeting on Thursday as Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, who later announced his resignation.

In statements at the police headquarters, Angelides said he cannot comment on the resignation.

The committee under deputy police chief Andreas Koushioumis will investigate whether the appropriate actions were taken or omissions meant members of the police force committed offences.

The results of this and the first investigation are expected to be completed next week and will be sent to the attorney general for consideration.

The first investigation was ordered after complaints that the police had not properly followed up on reports of missing foreign women, which have since turned out to be a series of murders.

Angelides explained investigations into the string of murders continue on all fronts in cooperation with the group of experts from Scotland Yard who will leave Cyprus on Friday.

The UK team, a pathologist, a forensic psychologist, an investigator specialising in serious crimes and two other experts had a new meeting with the investigating team and discussed various issues.

“In terms of inquiries and conclusions regarding the inquiries, let me say that some questions have been answered in connection with the cases, or even some conclusions have been made, but I repeat that they concern the investigative work and are not being announced because our goal is the full investigation of cases on the offences under investigation to be brought to court,” Angelides explained.

“New data are emerging every day, and investigations continue.”

According to Angelides, an announcement will be made when any of the bodies are identified by specialised DNA tests.