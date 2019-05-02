Specialist diver deployed at red lake

A diver wearing special gear was being deployed on Thursday to help locate two suitcases believed to contain the remains of murder victims in the red lake at Mitsero.

An object which is likely a cement block was spotted on Wednesday afternoon on the lake bed.

It may be linked to one of the suitcases, as the first suitcase which was retrieved contained not only the body of a woman but also a cement block.

Police said they had marked the spot where the object was seen and would continue the search with the help of a diver. A metal cage has also been taken to the lake which is expected to be used to remove the object from the water if necessary.

The first of three total suitcases that the murder suspect, Nicos Metaxas, 35, told police he dumped was found on Sunday. The suitcase contained the body of an adult woman in a foetal position and fully dressed. The previous three victims, found elsewhere in the area, had been naked and bound and wrapped in sheets.

After the operation was called off for the day on Tuesday, the five-member team from Scotland Yard who arrived on the island on Monday at the request of the chief of police were taken on-site to the red lake later on Tuesday afternoon for a forensic examination of the crime scene.

The team, among them UK-based Cypriot state pathologist Andreas Marnerides, were briefed for 45 minutes on Tuesday morning by members of the Cypriot investigating team and the chief of police.

They are due to leave the island on Friday.