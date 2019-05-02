Venture capital conference being hosted in Limassol

An event dedicated to Venture capital in the South Eastern Mediterranean with a focus on Cyprus, organised by 0100 Conferences, will take place at the Carob Mill venue in Limassol on May 9.

The event, sponsored by Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, KPMG and in partnership namely with CIFA and Invest Cyprus, is dedicated to bringing together international and regional investors.

It will give the floor to some 15 speakers from across Europe and Israel and Russia to participate in panel discussions on venture capital, an essential source of financing for start-ups, and the potential offered by the Cyprus market.

The inauguration speech will be delivered by Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry of Cyprus Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, followed by a first discussion panel around the topic of Cyprus as an attractive destination for investment and talent, moderated by Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC. Click here for the rest of the agenda

“This is an opportunity for general and limited venture capital partners, startup incubators and accelerators to exchange knowledge and provide insights on the venture capital industry”, said Jozef Biznar, Conference Director at 0100 Conferences the company organising the event.

This “exclusive investor” event and is part of Reflect Festival, which 0100 Conferences co-founded, and will take place at the same time and venue. Reflect Festival is a futurecasting event— the practice of trying to envision your company’s future in interactive retreats.