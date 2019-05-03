A week dedicated to brunch

The brunch craze has taken the island by the storm as dozens of breakfast spots have opened over the last few years and restaurants have altered their menus to offer it too. Here to satisfy every breakfast lover’s need and under the objective of promoting local products and Cypriot gastronomy, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the Cyprus Chefs Association, organises the Cypriot Breakfast and Cypriot Brunch Week.

A whole week will be dedicated to all kinds of Cypriot brunch dishes from May 6 to 12. A significant number of hotels, restaurants and cafés are involved in the project and will be serving Cypriot breakfast and brunch during the week, made of Cypriot products based on local or traditional recipes.

Seven venues will take part in Nicosia, including hotels and restaurants, 37 in Limassol, 10 in Larnaca, 29 in Paphos and 35 in Famagusta. So, there is plenty of choice.

To prepare for the week, a series of educational workshops and seminars have already taken place for chefs and industry professionals.

A list of all the establishments taking part can be found here: https://bit.ly/2UQtw0C

Cypriot Breakfast and Cypriot Brunch Week

