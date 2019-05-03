Chelsea draw 1-1 at Eintracht in Europa League semi first leg

Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday with Pedro grabbing what could prove a crucial away goal for the London club on the stroke of halftime.

Serbian Luka Jovic put the hosts ahead on 23 minutes, stooping to head past the outstretched Kepa Arrizabalaga off a cross from compatriot Filip Kostic, the 21-year-old’s ninth goal of the competition and 26th this season.

Both sides are fourth in their domestic leagues, with the Europa League offering an alternative route to next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri left Eden Hazard on the bench until the 62nd minute, preferring to rest the Belgian for the important Premier League games against Watford and Leicester City.