May 3rd, 2019 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Everton ease past Burnley to keep Europa League dream alive

Everton's Seamus Coleman celebrates scoring their second goal

Everton bolstered their chances of qualifying for next season’s Europa League with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Friday.

Marco Silva’s side moved into eighth place, one point behind seventh-place Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host Fulham on Saturday.

Everton continued their impressive recent form, starting brightly and taking the lead after 18 minutes through Ben Mee’s own goal, with the defender deflecting in Richarlison’s powerful effort.

Seamus Coleman doubled Everton’s lead two minutes later, heading home the loose ball after Tom Heaton could only parry Lucas Digne’s drive.

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes had a goal correctly disallowed for offside as Sean Dyche’s men, safe from relegation, threatened briefly.

Matej Vydra was denied a penalty when former Burnley defender Michael Keane appeared to push him over in the box and Everton held on to record their eighth clean sheet in 10 Premier League matches.

