Friday’s search efforts end early, second victim found finally identified as Arian Lozano

Ongoing efforts by search crews on Friday to locate and retrieve a second suitcase from the red lake in Mitsero were called off for the day just after 2.30pm, as authorities expect the sonar technology to be put to use on Saturday will assist the investigation more effectively.

A specialist diver had by noon on Friday descended 12 metres into the toxic waters of the red lake, as the search continued for the location and retrieval of two suitcases believed to contain bodies of victims of the 35-year-old suspected serial killer.

The diver was pulled out of the water after no positive developments arose from the search.

On Thursday, crews retrieved a cement block from the lake through the use of a metal cage which was lowered into the water with a crane.

The suspected serial killer, army officer Nikos Metaxas, has so far confessed to murdering seven female foreign nationals, five adult women and two children aged 6 and 8.

Metaxas allegedly told police that three of his victims were dumped in the red lake in suitcases, one of which was found last Sunday. The suitcase contained the body of an adult woman whose identity has yet to be officially confirmed, as well as a cement block similar to one extracted from the water on Thursday.

The search for the second suitcase continued on Friday in the area of the lake where the cement block was found, as authorities were reportedly told by Metaxas that the cement block was tied onto the outside of the suitcase, and was not placed inside as was the case with the first suitcase retrieved.

Should the suitcase be found, crews will use the metal cage for its retrieval.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of experts from the UK’s national crime agency that arrived on the island on Monday to assist in the ongoing investigation at the request of the chief of police where set to return to the UK on Friday.

While in Cyprus, the experts conducted forensic examinations at all four crime scenes: the Mitsero mine, the red lake in Mitsero, Memi lake in Xyliatos, and the Orounda firing range.

A state pathologist among the UK experts participated along with local state pathologists in post-mortems of the four bodies found so far.

The experts studied the evidence of the case, including the statements of the 35-year-old to the police, before providing the local investigating officers with a particular direction for the continuation of their efforts toward solving the case. Assessing the possibility that the victim count may be more than seven was also part of the mission of the UK team. The findings of the UK team will also be concretely drafted in a report which is expected to be sent to the local police force by next week.

A post-mortem on the body found in the suitcase retrieved from the lake on Sunday has been inconclusive as to the identity of the woman found therein. Reports claimed on Friday that authorities have nevertheless identified the cause of death to be strangulation.

Though more concrete information is expected in the results of DNA and histopathological tests, the woman is believed to be either Romanian national Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, who went missing with her daughter Elena Natalia aged 8 on September 30, 2016, or 30-year-old Maricar Valdez Arquila from the Philippines who disappeared in December 2017.

Arquila, Bunea, and her daughter, are the three victims that Metaxas allegedly told police he dumped in the red lake.

A fourth victim, six-year-old Sierra Graze Seucalliuc, who Metaxas reportedly said he threw into lake Memi in the Xyliatos reservoir also remains to be found. Sierra is the daughter of Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, whose body was the first victim to be found.

Her body was retrieved from a shaft in the Mitsero mine on 14 April, almost one year after she and her daughter had been reported missing in May 2018.

A second body, officially identified on Friday to be 28-year-old Arian Palanas Lozano, was retrieved from the same shaft roughly one week later, on 20 April, while a third body of an adult woman was then found at the Orounta firing range five days later.

From the 10-page handwritten confession Metaxas reportedly gave to the police last Thursday, which provided detailed information into the murder of seven female foreign nationals, authorities believe that the body found in Orounta belongs to Asmita Khadka Bista from Nepal who went missing in early 2018.

Bista allegedly communicated with Metaxas on the online dating-focused social media platform Badoo, using the online name Kata Anou. Metaxas is said to have called himself Orestis.

Badoo appears to be the main tool used by the killer to contact and arrange a meeting with his victims, as at least two of the other victims had had contact with Orestis on the site.