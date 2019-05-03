Nicosia offering psychosocial support to third-country nationals affected by serial killings

May 3rd, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

Nicosia offering psychosocial support to third-country nationals affected by serial killings

File photo: Two women hug during a public vigil in memory of the victims

The Nicosia municipal multi-purpose centre announced on Friday it was offering psychosocial support to the family and friends of the victims of the serial killer but also to any third-country nationals who feel they need it.

The centre said in an announcement that after closely monitoring the latest developments concerning the disappearance of women and victims of criminal acts coming from third countries but not exclusively, it has been close to the members of the Filipino community.

For more information interested parties may call 22 797850-870 or send an e-mail at  [email protected]

