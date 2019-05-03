Police chief meets president, outgoing justice minister

Police chief meets president, outgoing justice minister

Police chief arrives at presidential palace on Friday

The chief of police is meeting President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday in the wake of the resignation of  Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou the previous day over the force’s perceived failures to properly investigate missing persons reports that turned out to be murders.

Zacharias Chrysostomou arrived at the presidential palace at around 10am, followed by Nicolaou some 30 minutes later.

The chief is under pressure to resign following the police’s perceived failures in investigating the cases of missing foreign women who turned up dead, victims of a serial killer who has so far claimed five women and two children.

 

