Rialto celebrates 20 years with a month of events

Rialto Theatre in Limassol is a stalwart of the town’s performing arts scene, with the hosting of dance, music, theatre and opera performances as well as cinema screenings and festivals, often at an international level.

Now as it celebrates 20 years of operation there will be a whole month of events to mark the occasion.

Built in 1933 by the Chrysochou brothers, the theatre was the most modern cinema in Cyprus at the time. By hosting both cinematography, theatrical and musical productions, Rialto remained a lively reference point in Limassol’s cultural life for almost 50 years until the 1980s when the cinema started to die down.

While old cinemas started being replaced with buildings and parking lots, at the altar of controversial development, the Limassol Co-operative Savings Bank, bought the abandoned cinema in February 1991 proceeding to its restoration and reopening it as a stage, while creating the Rialto Theatre Organisation, which has direct responsibility for its management.

The restored contemporary Rialto Theatre, keeping its history alive and with modern infrastructure and equipment, welcomed the public again on May 15, 1999 in the presence of Mikis Theodorakis, Michalis Cacoyannis, and other personalities from Cyprus and abroad.

Honouring that day and the great Greek composer, singer Maria Farantouri will perform Theodorakis’ greatest works this Saturday as part of the theatre’s celebratory events. The following week, on May 8, 9 and 10, a play will take the stage as Conor McPherson’s dark comedy The Seafarer comes to Cyprus under the direction of Constantinos Markoulakis. This is a play that received critical acclaim and was praised for the outstanding performances of its five actors.

Music will continue in the festive events with performances by the Ladderman, Delirium Elephants, Arcadian Child and Private Garden, which the audience can meet for a personal encounter on Saturday 11.

On Wednesday 15, jazz will meet Cypriot tradition through a music journey intertwining diverse sounds and music genres through improvisations by Trio Levante, Ilias Mantikos and Ioannis Vafeas Quintet.

A long list of other events are planned from a Wizard of Oz performance to a poetry evening. To find the rest of the performances head to the theatre’s website: www.rialto.interticket.com

Rialto Theatre Celebrates 20 years

Month full of events; plays, music concerts, readings and more. May. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Tel: 25-343902