Scores gather at palace for second week to protest killings

Scores of people gathered on Friday afternoon outside the Presidential Palace for the second week to demonstrate for the victims of the serial killer and all murdered and missing women, and against racism.

This was a follow-up protest to the first demonstration that took place last week to demand justice for the victims of the serial killer and people who, despite the fact they had been reported missing, they were ‘looked for by nobody’, organisers had said.

Despite the fact that the justice minister resigned on Thursday and the police chief was dismissed by President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday, organiser Maria Mappouridou said that the protest would carry on as scheduled because they would like to send out the message that society would like to see changes to tackle shortcomings in the island’s institutions.

Around 300 people gathered at around 6pm when the demonstration began with more arriving bit by bit.

Protesters held posters saying “where are they?”, but also slogans against racism, the patriarchy and capitalism.

The names of all missing persons were read out followed by “pou einai?” (where are they) after each name. Then a minute’s silence was observed after the names of the murdered women and children were read.

A similar event is taking place in Limassol on Sunday afternoon with a march starting at 2pm from GSO Molos to the centre of the town. Organisers said this is a memorial march against racism “for the victims of our indifference.” The march is aimed at demonstrating public outrage and disbelief to the state “that let those women in despair.” For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1006612922865003/