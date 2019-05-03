Seeing Paphos through a new lens

The 5th Cyprus Fotomarathon is all about using creativity to see life and the city through new eyes. Happening in Paphos on Sunday, this alternative marathon is a challenging and fun photo competition urging participants to interact with the town from a new perspective.

As the organisers explain, the marathon “pushes them [participants] through a photographic challenge to discover new meanings at known or unknown locations and explore ways of visualising ideas, thoughts, feelings and rhythms of life in the city itself.”

Its aim? The creative expression of participants within a specified context and the participants’ interaction with the social, cultural and built environment of the city. Participants meet at the centre of Paphos to take the four themes. Then, they have four hours to interpret and take photos of these themes with their camera or smartphone. The idea is for participants to be creative, spontaneous, original and have fun.

“It is a reminder that we should cherish the value and power of creativity. It is a force that can lift us, motivate us, lead us and encourage us to life,” comment the organisers urging the public to take part in an effort to experience Paphos in a new light.

5th Cyprus Fotomarathon

Photographic challenge to discover new meanings at known or unknown locations and explore ways of visualizing ideas, thoughts, feelings and rhythms of life in the city itself. May 5. Municipal Baths, Paphos. 3.30pm-7.30pm. free. Tel: 99-428868