UN Security Council stresses ‘urgent need’ for Cyprus settlement

The UN Security Council

The UN Security Council on Thursday underlined the “urgent need for a settlement in Cyprus” after being briefed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his latest report n his Good Offices Mission.

Speaking to the press after discussing the report, Dian Triansyah Djani, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the UN and President of the Security Council for the month of May, said the Security Council welcomed the Secretary-General’s latest report on Cyprus and emphasised “the urgent need for a settlement which would be overwhelmingly in the security and economic interest of all Cypriots in the region.”

Djani read a statement in which the Council urged both sides to the conflict “to agree terms of reference as a basis for meaningful result-oriented negotiation, mindful of the natural window of opportunity presented by the current electoral cycle.”

Council members, he said, encouraged the leaders of the two communities “to prepare for a settlement through positive public messages on convergences and the way ahead” and emphasised “the need to avoid actions that damage the chances of success and urge the implementation and further development of confidence-building measures.”

