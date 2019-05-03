Valencia condemn fans for Nazi salutes and racist gestures

May 3rd, 2019 European football, Football, Sport 0 comments

Valencia condemn fans for Nazi salutes and racist gestures

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette

Valencia condemned a small group of their own supporters who appeared to make Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Arsenal fans during their Europa League semi-final first leg at the Emirates on Thursday.

Arsenal earned a 3-1 victory over the La Liga side, who are attempting to identify the supporters involved in the incident.

“(Valencia) publicly condemns and expresses its firmest rejection and zero tolerance for, as it has always done, the isolated gestures from people in the away end which evidently do not represent Valencia’s supporters,” said the Spanish club in a statement on Friday.

European football’s governing body UEFA said they were in the process of reviewing reports from the game.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close