Apoel champions for the seventh consecutive year

Apoel won their seventh consecutive title in impressive fashion after defeating their nearest rivals Apollon 3-0 in front of 7.000 fans at the GSP stadium.

Tomas de Vincenti opened the score in the 14th minute with captain Nuno Morais doubling the score in 36th minute and Nicolas Ioannou adding the third a minute before the break.

In the second half Apoel stepped down a gear but they could easily have increased the margin as they were twice denied by the post and a string of fine saves by Apollon’s goalkeeper Bruno Vale.

AEK had the chance to put off Apoel’s celebrations by at least a week but they could only draw 1-1 with Nea Salamina at the Arena stadium.

In the final championship group game cup finalists AEL defeated Omonia by 3-2.