Celtic win eighth consecutive Scottish league title

Neil Lennon's side are now two-thirds of the way towards a third consecutive clean sweep of domestic trophies after already lifting the League Cup

Celtic secured an eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday.

Striker James Wilson missed two early opportunities to put Aberdeen ahead before Neil Lennon’s Celtic took the control of the match with the opening goal just before halftime.

An angled cross from midfielder Callum McGregor was met by right back Mikael Lustig, who sent a diving header past Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

The visitors doubled their lead 13 minutes after the interval as McGregor’s outswinging corner was met by a powerful header from defender Jozo Simunovic, who also scored the winner against Kilmarnock last weekend.

Striker Odsonne Edouard added a third goal shortly before the final whistle to extend Celtic’s unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions since Lennon took charge as a caretaker manager following Brendan Rodgers’s departure for Leicester City.

Celtic, the League Cup winners, could complete a third successive domestic treble when they meet Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on May 25.

