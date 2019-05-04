Crews use Sonar in search for serial killer victims

Search crews will use Sonar on Saturday to scan a lake in Mitsero in a bid to find two victims of a serial killer who has so far claimed five women and two children.

The equipment, which has been brought from the USA, was tested in the morning and was expected to be put to work in the Red Lake later Saturday in search of one woman and a child whom self-confessed serial killer Nicos Metaxas said he stuffed in suitcases and dumped in the toxic water.

The ongoing search of the lake was called off at 2.30pm on Friday without any results.