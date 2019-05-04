EU has ‘grave concerns’ about Turkish plans to drill in Cyprus EEZ

The EU on Saturday expressed concern over Turkey’s intention to drill for gas in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and called on Ankara to respect the island’s rights and refrain from illegal activity to which the bloc would respond appropriately.

In a written statement issued on Saturday High Representative Federica Mogherini expressed grave concern over Turkey’s announced intention to carry out drilling activities within the island’s EEZ.

“We urgently call on Turkey to show restraint, respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus in its exclusive economic zone and refrain from any such illegal action to which the European Union will respond appropriately and in full solidarity with Cyprus,” Mogherini said.

In March 2018, the European Council strongly condemned Turkey’s continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier Saturday, President Nicos Anastasiades said Turkey’s unlawful actions came immediately after the Security Council’s recommendation that any action should be avoided in a bid to facilitate the resumption of the talks.

He said that Turley’s actions can’t help this dialogue and it is time for everyone to understand that unfortunately there are obstacles that reasonably can’t lead to the resumption of dialogue despite our political will.

Turkey said it planned to carry out offshore drilling in an area around 60 kilometres west of Paphos while a survey vessel was also on the way.