Explore exotic destinations with Emirates by taking advantage of its special fares

With Cypriot travellers starting to plan their summer holidays, Emirates offers passengers traveling from Larnaka International Airport a unique opportunity to discover exotic destinations, with its newly released attractive fares.

Emirates’ customers can travel to Beijing by booking a ticket from €649, while a trip to majestic Singapore accounts €899. For those who will choose to spend once-in-a-lifetime holidays in Male, Maldives, Emirates will transfer them to the Indian Ocean with €1,129, while Dubai, the well-known and favorable destination to Cyprus market, is reachable with €499. Emirates’ special fares are valid for a travel period until March 31, 2020 – for bookings that will be made as of today until May 31, 2019*.

Travellers from Larnaka International Airport may visit East and Southeast Asia, by selecting Beijing or Singapore, to explore the dizzying architectural heights that were built during the last decades. The cosmopolitan city centres, the fascinating culture and the thriving culinary and nightlife scene offer a variety of options to Cypriot tourists who will choose to spend their holidays there.

For those who are seeking serious relaxation to some of the most beautiful sceneries in the world, Male is one of the most appropriate options. Its colourful streets, wacky skyscrapers and endless alleyways will resemble Limassol, so Cypriots will find themselves feeling like home.

Emirates passengers across all classes can enjoy the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system with 4,000 channels of the latest movies, music and programmes. Customers can also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the warm hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew.

