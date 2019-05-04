Late Origi header at Newcastle keeps Liverpool’s hopes alive

An 86th minute header from substitute Divock Origi kept Liverpool’s Premier League title bid alive with a 3-2 win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The result leaves Liverpool with a two-point advantage over Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s team have two games remaining, including Monday’s home match with Leicester City, while Liverpool have just one.

Virgil Van Dijk headed Liverpool in front in the 13th minute, but seven minutes later Newcastle drew level through Christian Atsu.

Liverpool restored their lead in the 28th minute when Daniel Sturridge, starting in place of the injured Roberto Firmino, back-heeled the ball from the corner to Trent Alexander-Arnold and the full-back’s cross was expertly turned in by Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle were in no mood to roll over though and nine minutes after the break they drew level when Liverpool failed to clear a corner and Salomon Rondon’s brilliant fierce left foot drive beat the helpless Alisson Becker to make it 2-2.

But with Salah carried off on a stretcher with a head injury and Juergen Klopp’s side facing a massive blow to their title hopes, Origi rose at the near post to head in a Xherdan Shaqiri free-kick.