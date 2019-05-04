Oldest club Notts County relegated from Football League

May 4th, 2019

Notts County – the world’s oldest professional football club – have dropped out of the Football League for the first time after they were relegated from League Two following a 3-1 defeat at Swindon Town on Saturday.

County, founded in 1862, needed to beat Swindon and Macclesfield Town lose at home to Cambridge United to ensure they prolonged their stay in the Football League.

At one point, a great escape looked on as County took the lead at Swindon and Macclesfield trailed Cambridge with 65 minutes gone.

But moments after Macclesfield equalised, County were pegged back and they conceded two more goals to seal their relegation to the fifth tier of English football for the first time in their history.

