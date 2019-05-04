Seventh consecutive title for Apoel within reach

The two teams leading the championship race since the turn of the year, Apoel and Apollon clash at the GSP stadium where a win for the home side will leave them needing just a point from the remaining two games to clinch the title for the seventh year running.

Apollon, who trail their opponents by three points, can only realistically hope of finishing above them if they win at the GSP stadium. They will also need Apoel to drop further points from their final two games because if they finish level on points, the champions will remain top, courtesy of their better head to head duals, having won all three times the sides met this season.

However there is a third team with a chance of pipping both favourites to the post and that is AEK. The Larnaca team was trailing by over 10 points at the beginning of the year but they have gradually clawed their way nearer to the top and are now six points off the lead.

Should Apollon leave Nicosia with the three points and AEK overcome Nea Salamina they will be three points off the top and the following week they travel to Limassol to play against Apollon.

However whatever the outcome of the games this weekend Apoel will remain the title favourites.

Even though a draw will favour Apoel it is highly unlikely that their Italian coach Paolo Tramezzani will park a bus in front of goal looking for a point that will maintain their three point cushion.

Their most accomplished defender Carlao is suspended for the game while Greek midfielder Savvas Gentzoglou is still struggling with a hamstring strain. All other players are at the disposal of the Italian.

For the first part of the season Apollon tormented their opponents with their fast flowing attacking football with a lot of pundits dubbing them as the next champions before the turn of the year.

However in the past couple of months, injuries to key players and tiredness from a long Europa League campaign have seen their form slump dropping points against all but one of the top six teams.

The two week Easter break has worked in their favour, not only allowing their players to rest but also giving the chance to key players Esteban Sachetti, Valentin Roberge, Mustapha Carayol and Fotis Papoulis to overcome their injuries and be fit for their ‘final’.

The sad thing about this potential championship decider is that Apoel managed to sell just 400 tickets for the game (excluding season ticket holders) while the travelling fans will be less than 200.

However a giant screen will be erected outside the stadium for the Apoel fans to watch the game. The running joke is that there will be more fans outside the stadium rather than inside.

AEK’s can keep their slim championship hopes alive only if they defeat Nea Salamina at the Arena stadium.

However it will not be an easy task as Nea Salamina are playing without any pressure in the playoffs and have picked up points against all the top three teams.

In the final championship group game AEL take on Omonia in a game of little significance. AEL will have their thoughts on the upcoming Cup final where they will meet Apoel while Omonia is expected to give a number youngsters an opportunity to test their abilities in the top flight.

Saturday: Apoel v Apollon, AEK v Nea Salamina, AEL v Omonia

Sunday: Doxa v Alki, Anorthosis v Pafos FC, Enosis v Ermis

All 6 games start at 19.00