Technopolis 20 is back with more musical events to entertain Paphos audiences. This time, it’s two pairs of hands that will be in the spotlight as pianists Natalia Lezedova and Nina Ioannidou get ready to take the stage. The four-hand piano recital on May 12 is set to take the public on a journey to the Baroque era reaching up to the 20th century.

And even though the two have a studies background in Russia, both Lezedova and Ioannidou have been established on the island musically for a couple of years.

As a laureate of five international competitions – two first prizes as a performer-soloist (Saint-Petersburg and Moscow 2012), winner of the Grand-Prix music festival competition Severnaya Venetsia (2012) and first prize laureate as a concertmaster (Music Competition in Performing Arts in St. Petersburg, 2013) – Lezedova has arranged many concerts in Cyprus in recent years, most of them for charity.

Likewise, Ioannidou has been active in Paphos and Limassol’s music scene over the last eight years teaching in music schools. With experience in Russia and Greece, the pianist is now getting ready to take the floor of Technopolis 20 with the fellow musician.

The evening’s programme will include works by Bach, Schubert, Grieg, Dvorak, Brahms, Saint-Saëns and Khachaturian, while the recital is sponsored by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and Russian Radio.

Suites Through the Centuries

Four-hand piano recital. May 12. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420