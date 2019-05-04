Suspects arrested over Paphos factory theft

May 4th, 2019 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Suspects arrested over Paphos factory theft

Paphos police arrested two men on Friday on suspicion of stealing equipment from a factory worth €52,300.

Police said the factory was burgled between February 15 and May 2.

The suspects also caused damage to the place, police said.

