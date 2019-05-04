Two charged after attacking police on bikes

Police in Limassol have charged two men, 20 and 56, in connection with assaulting officers of the bicycle patrol unit who were trying to book one of them for a traffic offence.

Police said the incident happened at around 5.10pm on Friday after the officers tried to stop a youth who was seen driving a moped without a crash helmet and licence plates.

Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated in a bid to escape, chased by the officers on bicycles.

He was later located at a garage together with the 20-year-old suspect and they were later joined by the 56-year-old.

The officers tried to seize the moped but the two suspects interfered, swearing and pushing them. The officers called for reinforcements who arrived on the scene and arrested the suspects.

They were taken to a station where they were charged and released to be summoned in court later.