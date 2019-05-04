When We Are Married by JB Priestley and directed by Peter Sandwith will entertain English speaking crowds in Emba between May 7 and 11. It chronicles a group of three couples, old friends who were all married on the same day in the same chapel.

The plot follows the group when they gather one day at Helliwell’s home to celebrate their silver anniversary. When they discover that they are not legally married, each couple initially reacts with proper Victorian horror – what will the neighbours think? – and all three couples find themselves re-evaluating their marriages. Hovering closely around the proceedings is the Yorkshire Argus’ alcohol-soaked photographer, keen to record the evening’s events for posterity, and a wickedly destructive housekeeper who is hoping to use the couples’ mortification to her own advantage.

When We Are Married

Play by J B Priestley, directed by Peter Sandwith. May 7-11. Stage One Theatre Emba Paphos.7.30pm. €12. Tel: 99-967737