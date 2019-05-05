Fluctuating temperatures to continue, showers forecast

May 5th, 2019

The weather is set to continue its up and down movement over the coming days, either being higher than average for this time of year, or lower than the average, which is around 30C inland and 25C along the coast during May.

The met office says the dust in the atmosphere will continue until Monday while later Sunday they have not ruled out isolated showers. The evening will bring more clouds with temperatures falling to 15C inland, 17C on the coast and 10C in the mountains.

On Monday temperatures will rise to 32C inland, 29C on the south and east coasts, 26C on the west coast and 24C in the mountains. By Tuesday, cloud cover is set to increase bringing the likelihood of more isolated rains, especially in the mountains. The same conditions will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday with the temperature falling just below the average for the time of year.

