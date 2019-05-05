Get your children vaccinated or face fine – German health minister

May 5th, 2019 Europe, World 0 comments

Get your children vaccinated or face fine – German health minister

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has drawn up draft legislation to oblige parents to get their children vaccinated against measles or else face fines and their exclusion from daycare.

Spahn’s initiative comes amid a highly charged debate in Germany about whether the measles vaccine should be obligatory, and as the number of cases of the once-eradicated disease in the United States hit the highest levels since 2000.

“I want to eradicate measles,” Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

“Anyone going to a kindergarten or school should be vaccinated against measles,” said Spahn, setting out his plans, which would oblige parents to show proof of vaccination.

“Whoever does not get their child vaccinated, faces up to 2,500 euros in fines,” he added.

Spahn believes he has broad support for his draft law in the ruling coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, to which he belongs, and the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD).

SPD health policy expert Karl Lauterbach spoke of a “very good basis” for a joint discussion. “It will not work without fines,” he told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close