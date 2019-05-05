May has broken terms of Brexit compromise talks – McDonnell

May 5th, 2019 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 0 comments

May has broken terms of Brexit compromise talks – McDonnell

John McDonnell,

British Prime Minister Theresa May has broken the terms of confidential talks with the opposition Labour Party on a Brexit compromise and can no longer be trusted, Labour finance policy chief John McDonnell told the BBC on Sunday.

Asked if he trusted May, McDonnell said: “No, sorry. Not after this weekend when she’s blown the confidentiality… I actually think she’s jeopardised the negotiations for her own personal protection.”

Nevertheless, McDonnell said talks would continue later this week and if a deal could still be struck, it must be concluded quickly.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close