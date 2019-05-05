Murder suspect back in court, another eight-day remand sought

Nikos Metaxas being led from court after a previous appearance

The suspect in the murder of five women and two girls was brought to the Nicosia court on Sunday for a new remand hearing.

Nicos Metaxas, 35, was taken to court under heavy security where investigators were asking for another eight-day remand to continue their investigations into the serial killings. Reports said the suspect, who police said has confessed to the killings, was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

He was not represented by a lawyer.

Meanwhile the search for the victims of the serial killings are continuing at the red lake near the Mitsero mine, and at the Memi lake in Xyliatos for the bodies of three of the seven people murdered. Four bodies have been recovered so far, two of whom have been positively identified as Filipino nationals.

More later

