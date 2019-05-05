Object retrieved from Mitsero lake, reportedly second suitcase (Update 1)

An object was brought up from the Mitsero red lake on Sunday afternoon. CNA and other media reported that it was a suitcase but this has not been confirmed as yet by police, though state pathologists were said to be at the scene as were senior CID officers, including Nicosia CID chief Neophytos Shailos

Search crews had been looking for underwater objects to mark where there might be more possible victims of a serial killer who has murdered seven people, five women and two girls aged 6 and 8.

A diver entered the water at around 3.15pm and came up shortly thereafter. It appears he had retrieved something but no further details were available. Some reports said he had placed a net over the object and it was hauled aboard the boat.

Sonar was used on Saturday to scan the lake a bid to find two more of the victims, an adult woman and a child stuffed into suitcases and thrown in the lake.

Saturday’s search was carried out in four stages, scanning, recording, analysing, and removing the equipment.

The search was being carried out using a multibeam sonar, which has been employed in similar conditions in the past with success.

A suitcase containing the remains of a woman was brought up last Sunday from the red lake. She has not yet been positively identified. According to the suspect’s alleged confession, he threw three of his victims in the lake; Romanian mother and daughter Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, her daughter Elena Natalia, 8 both of whom went missing on September 30, 2016, and 30-year-old Maricar Valdez Arquila who went missing in December 2017.