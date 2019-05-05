Thirteen killed when Russian Aeroflot plane lands with fire on board (Updated)

Thirteen people were killed and at others injured when a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday due to fire on board, Russian news agencies said.

TASS news agency, citing a source, said earlier that one person was killed but the number rose to 13 in later reports. Agencies reported various figures on the number of injured – from five to more than 10.

RIA agency said that there were 78 passengers on the plane, which had been headed from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk .

Interfax news agency reported that the tail was completely burned and said a rescue team was trying to find survivors in that part of the plane.

The plane, a one-year-old Sukhoi Superjet, departed from Sheremetyevo for Murmansk but shortly after taking off requested an emergency landing due to fire, according to Russian state media.

The plane had registration number RA-89098. Flightradar24 tracking service showed that it made two circles around Moscow and landed after about 45 minutes.

TV footage showed a plane landing with its tail ablaze. On the ground, black smoke billowed from the plane.