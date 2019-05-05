With Turkey violating Cyprus’ EEZ, ‘negotiations cannot resume’

The Greek Cypriot side’s intention is to resume negotiations for a settlement, “however this is not possible with Turkish ships violating the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and creating tension” Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Sunday.

Speaking at the presidential palace and asked if President Nicos Anastasiades would be willing to attend a Crans Montana-type meeting, with a Turkish drillship present in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Prodromou said that this was a hypothetical question.

“If the UN proceed to invite the President of the Republic, we will examine the prevailing conditions, the position of all sides and first and foremost of Turkey and we will react accordingly” he added.

He said that the Greek Cypriot side was seeking the resumption of settlement talks, while Turkey was trying to avoid them.

Asked if the president discussed Turkish provocations with other counterparts, the spokesman said that the issue was on the agenda of his meetings on every occasion. On another question, whether the issue will be included in the agenda of the forthcoming informal European Council, on May 9 in Romania, Prodromou said: “Depending on the situation next Wednesday, this will be one of the issues the president will raise with his counterparts.”

Prodromou also said that Nicosia expected Ankara to think again about its intention to drill in Cyprus’ EEZ and noted that the arbitrary handling of the issue was isolating Turkey. The government was content with the reaction of the European Commission, Egypt, Russia and Greece, he said.

He also referred to a series of preventive measures which the government was already taking and said that there were additional measures at its disposal.

“It would not be to our benefit to make these measures public,” Prodromou added.

Asked if Cyprus would issue an international arrest warrant for those involved in the actions of the Turkish drillship and other companies that assist illegal activities in Cyprus’ EEZ, Prodromou said that individuals who were engaged in illegal activities had personal responsibility and they may be held accountable.

“This is one of the measures designed by our government,” he added and said that all those involved in the violation of the EEZ of Cyprus “may be certainly prosecuted by international justice.”

“We will take all measures which are in our disposal through our international relations, Cyprus’ membership to the EU and international law,” Prodromou added.