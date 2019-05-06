Cacti and succulents in all their splendour

It’s an exhibition dedicated solely to cacti and other succulent plants and it’s the 12th time it is happening, this year on May 12 at Acropolis park.

There will be lots happening at the exhibition. You will be able to stock up on plants and browse a selection of handmade pots. For those who have been yearning to start a cactus family, the exhibition acts as a great introduction. Nurseries from all over Cyprus will be represented and rare plants will be imported from abroad, specifically for the exhibition.

Concurrently with the exhibition, the CCSS Annual Plant Competition will take place. All plants taking part in the competition, about 500, will be showcased at the Exhibition Hall. The Judge this year will be Stirling Baker of the British Cactus and Succulents Society who has been a National Show Judge for the BCSS for the last 25 years and specialises in Haworthias, Gasterias and Aloe for the past 40 years.

Along with all of that and to offer some useful information on cacti, the Smart Garden leaflet will be offered free of charge, explaining how succulent plants can be used in the Cyprus garden, a project published by the Society with the support of the Cyprus Environment Commissioner.

12th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents

Exhibition and competition of cacti plants and succulents. May 12. Acropolis park, Nicosia. 10am-7pm