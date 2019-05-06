Children’s workshop boosts imagination

Creativity and imagination are two elements never absent from children’s activities and it’s these that Eleana Pastella’s upcoming workshop revolves around, blending them with the world of theatre. On May 11, the author, drama games practitioner and Voice Artist hosts a fun session for children aged six to ten, encouraging them to make their own story.

Hosted at the Strovolos Cultural Centre, the workshop aims at boosting children’s creativity, imagination, self-expression, emotional intelligence and teamwork within a fun environment. Entitled Let’s Make Our Own Story, the workshop focuses on one a popular drama games, while the children will have the opportunity, under the guidance of Eleana, to look deeper into the characters, their feelings and reactions, imagine more detailed locations but also situations and dramatise the most fascinating scenes of their own story.

Imagination hats and carefree capes will be offered at the workshop’s entrance and if you think your little one might be interested in taking part, sign up soon as spots are limited. The fee is €10 but a 30% discount is offered to siblings.

Let’s Make Our Own Story

Children’s workshop led by Eleana Pastella. May 12. Strovolos Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 3.30pm-5pm. €10. Tel: 99-377028