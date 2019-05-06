Christodoulides to discuss Turkish EEZ provocations in Paris

Foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides will on Tuesday depart for Paris for a working visit, during which he will have a series of meetings, focusing on Turkey’s illegal actions in the Republic of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), bilateral relations and energy issues.

According to a press release, Christodoulides will have a private meeting and talks at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs with his counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which they are expected to discuss Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ, review the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on how to further strengthen cooperation, with emphasis on energy issues. They will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Christodoulides will then hold separate meetings with Secretary of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin and Secretary of State to the Minister of the Armed Forces Geneviève Darrieussecq.

In the framework of his visit, Christodoulides will also be meeting with Senator Christian Cambon, President of the Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces.

Christodoulides will be wrapping up his visit with a meeting with Stéphane Michel, President of Middle East, Exploration & Production Division at Total SA, active in Cyprus’ EEZ.

He will be returning to Cyprus on Wednesday morning.