Deputy police chief at palace meeting

Deputy Police Chief Kypros Michaelides was at the presidential palace on Monday morning just prior to the start of the cabinet meeting, CNA reported.

The cabinet may announce who the new police chief will be.

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday dismissed the chief of police over the force’s perceived failures to properly investigate the cases of missing women in the past three years who eventually turned out to be victims of a serial killer.

The dismissal, which is effective from May 7, was announced in a letter to the chief published by the presidency.

In his letter to the chief, the president said the apparent lapses in the investigation of missing persons reports that resulted in the failure to detect and possibly prevent the atrocious crimes that shocked Cypriot society led him to “the unpleasant decision to terminate your services as chief of the Cyprus police force.”

Anastasiades said the person in charge of an authority, even if they do not bear personal responsibility, is called on to assume the responsibility of restoring its prestige, which was hurt as a result of their subordinates’ actions.

Zacharias Chrysostomou had met the president on Friday morning, a day after Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou resigned for the same reason.