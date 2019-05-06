Fork Food Market relocates

As the weather turns warmer, the beloved street food market Fork Food relocates. Leaving Nicosia’s Old Municipal Market behind, which offered it shelter in this year’s long winter months, it finds a new home in the Municipal Gardens, where it all began.

On May 10 and 17 the city’s gardens will host yet another food-filled event as Fork Food returns ready for the summer season.

In the last few Fork Food markets, we saw a couple of new entries. Italian arancini, vegan dumplings, Greek souvlaki and hot chimney cakes to fit the season. This time around, all the usual suspects will be there with even more food stalls. ‘

“There will be two new vendors coming,” organisers Andreas and Katerina Pyrishi said. “One will be offering cannoli which are Italian pastries with different sweet feelings (pistachio, caramel and fruit) and Hummus Bar from Limassol with delicious hummus wraps. Also, Bao is coming with a new filling, fried buttermilk chicken.”

The choice will be plenty as Road Buns, Momo, Top Dog, Caribbean Flavours, Lavezi, Ta Kreata Allwspws, Munchables, Smokey Dees, Food Garden, Aglio and Olio e Peperoncino will also be there, along with Big Softie.

As always refreshing cocktails and drinks will also be offered, waiting to be enjoyed with the sounds of DJ music sets and under the almost-summer night sky.

May Fork Food Market

Street food market returns. May 10 and 17. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm-11pm. Tel: 96-395261, 99-567591