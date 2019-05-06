Paphos safe from relegation as Paralmni and Doxa fight for survival

May 6th, 2019 Cyprus football, Sport 0 comments

Paphos FC have secured their first division survival following a 1-1 draw away to Anorthosis

Paphos FC secured their first division status following a 1-1 draw at Anorthosis in the relegation group on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Alki took a huge step in avoiding the drop with a crucial 1-0 away win over Doxa. For a team which was fighting for the top six up until November, Doxa’s alarming drop in form leaves them in a battle with Paralimni to avoid the second relegation spot, with both teams level on 29 points and with two matches remaining.

Paralimni boosted their chances of avoiding the drop with a comfortable 4-1 win over Ermis, who have already been relegated with a meagre 13-point total.

