Paphos safe from relegation as Paralmni and Doxa fight for survival

Paphos FC secured their first division status following a 1-1 draw at Anorthosis in the relegation group on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Alki took a huge step in avoiding the drop with a crucial 1-0 away win over Doxa. For a team which was fighting for the top six up until November, Doxa’s alarming drop in form leaves them in a battle with Paralimni to avoid the second relegation spot, with both teams level on 29 points and with two matches remaining.

Paralimni boosted their chances of avoiding the drop with a comfortable 4-1 win over Ermis, who have already been relegated with a meagre 13-point total.