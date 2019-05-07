All at sea: Limassol boat show promises fun for the family

Living on a Mediterranean island lends itself to certain activities. Swimming for one, because who wouldn’t want to take advantage of the turquoise waters? How to make the perfect gin and tonic (a summer afternoon prerequisite) is another. And then there’s sailing – not only as a precaution against the day the zombie apocalypse grounds all the planes, but because there’s simply nothing as divine as a long day out on the waves. Which begs the all-important question: do you have a boat?

Probably not. But we can dream. In the same way young ladies read Vogue for designer frocks they’ll never afford, and like the hordes of wannabe toffs coveting life at the local manor, we’re fans of the Limassol Boat Show… And though that 60-foot yacht is unlikely to ever be part of our quiet lives, the fantasy is fun!

Taking place at the Limassol Marina (the only superyacht marina in the Mediterranean!) from Thursday to Sunday, this annual show is simply packed with luxurious craft. It’s the region’s premier boating event, with world renowned manufacturers, distributors and industry professionals bringing you the very best of nautical note, playing to your dream of a privileged, carefree, lifestyle.

Of course it’s not just about the yachts, and organisers are quick to point out that there’s a great deal more on offer. “More than 120 exhibitors from ten different countries will present the latest trends in the yachting industry, water sports, recreational fishing, diving and other related activities,” we’re told. “With its exclusive brands and exhibitors, Limassol Boat Show has become a starting point for many companies who wish to present new products for the first time in Cyprus. Similar to previous editions, the Boat Show will present a wide selection of luxury yachts, fishing equipment and other innovative products and services.”

Along with the exhibitors, we’re also promised a great deal that’s unique. “Shows, demonstrations, activities, unique presentations of products and services, as well as unique entertainment for children and adults alike” clearly making this a singularly exclusive one-off event! “In addition to its commercial character, Limassol Boat Show will be offering educational activities and entertainment for the entire family. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to attend interesting seminars on yachting, fishing and other topics related to the environment, while an information centre providing useful tips and advice on the sea environment will also be hosting guests and visitors.”

Billed as Fun for all the Family, the show will pull out all the stops. There are “virtual reality fishing games and face painting, a water sports demonstration, and an underwater photography exhibition all adding more fun and action to this year’s edition of the Limassol Boat Show.” There’s even an Olympic Games Presentation, courtesy of the local nautical organisation. “This year,” organisers enthuse, “the Limassol Nautical Club will be hosting an area especially designed for watching or even trying out Olympic sports, addressed to both children and adults, where attendees will have a rare chance to win free lessons with the LNC’s coaches.”

Although the details are slim on the ground, pictorial evidence suggests this may well include sailing, jet skiing, windsurfing, and flyboarding – all of which will be taking place at the Outside Exhibitors’ space, where you’ll also find a nice selection of yachts, trailer boats, trolleys, and marine machinery. Meanwhile, at the Inside Exhibitors’ stands (within the confines of the Trakasol Cultural Centre), it’s all about those accoutrements: nets, spears, reels, flies, and bait, along with anchors and chains, a variety of marine technology and services, and a well-stocked ‘Cantene’ to serve the multitudes…

Organisers are gearing up for a real crowd, we hear; 25,000 is the number that’s being bandied around, oodles of visitors who apparently hail from countries all over the world. “This annual gathering of industry professionals and prospective buyers will offer thousands of visitors the opportunity to view a wide range of the latest products and services in a unique setting,” they enthuse, with a nod, once more, to everyone’s favourite adjective. Truly, if the hype is anything to go by, even those sans boat will find the Limassol Boat Show an entirely unique event!

The Limassol Boat Show

May 9 to 12 at the Limassol Marina. For more information, visit https://limassolboatshow.com